APPSC aspirant booked for submitting fake fitness proof

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada South zone police registered a case against a shortlisted candidate of APPSC group -1 notification after he was allegedly found to have submitted a fake physical fitness certificate pertaining to his height to gain undue advantage.

According to South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr B Ravi Kiran, the accused candidate was identified as A Lokesh, of Gundavanapalli village, Annamaya district. He cleared both prelims and mains examination and was selected for the group -1 interview round.

While scrutinising the application details of the candidates selected for the interview round, the recruitment officials noticed the certificate furnished by Lokesh was fake.“The accused attended the interview and went for a medical examination on August 10. He did not meet the required parameters (167.6 centimetres) and submitted a fake certificate.

When the certificate was sent for a second opinion, the malpractice committed by the candidate came to light and the board cancelled his candidature immediately,” said ACP Ravi Kiran. Based on a complaint from APPSC officials, a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Malpractices Prevention Act, 1997, and an investigation is on.

