Over 5.23L voters verified in door-to-door survey in Andhra Pradesh

Furthermore, 27,951 applications to change residential addresses were received.

Published: 24th August 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 5.23 lakh voters have been verified in the door-to-door survey for the revision of the voters’ list held in Bapatla, said collector Ranjith Bhasha. He held a meeting with the political leaders in the district to discuss the details of the survey and received their opinions on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that, during the survey, applications for the removal of as many as 30,041 votes have been received including 1,972 in Vemuru, 4,536 in Repalle, 4,570 in Bapatla, 10,792 in Parchur, 6,459 in Parchur, 6,456 in Addanki, and 1,712 in Chirala.  Over 29,491 applications were received for the enrollment of new votes.

Furthermore, 27,951 applications to change residential addresses were received. He also ensured that all required action was taken to ensure transparency in the survey. After reviewing all applications thoroughly and under the instructions of the Election Commission necessary action will be taken, he added. He also suggested the political parties to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Election Commission.

