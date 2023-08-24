Yarlagadda appointed TDP incharge of Gannavaram Assembly constituency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yarlagadda Venkat Rao as the party in charge of the Gannavaram Assembly segment and exhorted the cadre to strive to ensure the victory of Telugu Desam in the ensuing elections.

Yarlagadda, who unsuccessfully contested from Gannavaram on the YSRC ticket in the 2019 elections, joined the TDP two days ago.

Regretting for giving a TDP ticket to Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in the past two elections denying an opportunity to senior leaders, Lokesh felt that one should always abide by the ethics and policies of their respective political parties. Several YSRC activists joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh at Chinna Avutapalli near Gannavaram. Lokesh made it clear that the party will firmly stand by those, who are facing illegal cases.

During an interaction with representatives of trade unions and builders as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s obsession for money had driven 40 lakh construction workers onto the roads. For accumulating illegal assets, Jagan had ruined the lives of lakhs of workers, Lokesh alleged.“The YSRC government has looted the welfare fund of construction workers amounting to a whopping Rs 2,000 crore,” he charged.

Contest from Gudivada, Perni Nani dares Lokesh

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) dared TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to contest from Gudivada if he has the guts. Responding to the remarks of Lokesh against Kodali Nani, he said the former minister made his political debut from TDP itself and whether the party was not aware that he was not highly educated then

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yarlagadda Venkat Rao as the party in charge of the Gannavaram Assembly segment and exhorted the cadre to strive to ensure the victory of Telugu Desam in the ensuing elections. Yarlagadda, who unsuccessfully contested from Gannavaram on the YSRC ticket in the 2019 elections, joined the TDP two days ago. Regretting for giving a TDP ticket to Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in the past two elections denying an opportunity to senior leaders, Lokesh felt that one should always abide by the ethics and policies of their respective political parties. Several YSRC activists joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh at Chinna Avutapalli near Gannavaram. Lokesh made it clear that the party will firmly stand by those, who are facing illegal cases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During an interaction with representatives of trade unions and builders as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s obsession for money had driven 40 lakh construction workers onto the roads. For accumulating illegal assets, Jagan had ruined the lives of lakhs of workers, Lokesh alleged.“The YSRC government has looted the welfare fund of construction workers amounting to a whopping Rs 2,000 crore,” he charged. Contest from Gudivada, Perni Nani dares Lokesh Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) dared TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to contest from Gudivada if he has the guts. Responding to the remarks of Lokesh against Kodali Nani, he said the former minister made his political debut from TDP itself and whether the party was not aware that he was not highly educated then