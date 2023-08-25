Andhra CM releases Rs 216 crore for 2.62L people left out of welfare schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 216.34 crore to 2,62,169 beneficiaries who were left out of various welfare programmes between December 2022 and July 2023 on Thursday.

Of the total, as many as 12,405 new beneficiaries were found eligible for the schemes during the State government’s Jagananna Suraksha programme, while another 1,630 were added through Jaganannaku Chebudam, the government’s grievance redressal initiative.

After releasing the financial assistance from the Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan asserted that the State government has been striving to ensure that no eligible person misses out on the benefits of welfare schemes for any reason.

People received aid for various schemes, including Jagananna Chedodu, YSR EBC Nestam, Nethanna Nestam, Matsyakara Bharosa, Ammavodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and Aasara.

Further, he pointed out that the State government has released Rs 1,647 crore since December 2021 to eligible beneficiaries who did not receive the benefits. Stating that the number of pensioners increased to 64.27 lakh from 39 lakh in 2019, Jagan explained the pension has also been hiked to Rs 2,750 from Rs 1,000.

ALSO READ | 2.6L left-out people to get Rs 216.34 crore benefit under 'Jagananna Suraksha' in Andhra

“Currently, there are a total of 1,48,12,934 ration cards and 1,42,15,520 Aarogyasri card holders. In the last four years, 30,84,935 house site pattas have been distributed and Rs 2.33 lakh crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under DBT welfare schemes,” he said.

New beneficiaries

Pensioners’ list 1,49,875

Ration cards 2,00,312

House site pattas 12,069

Aarogyasri cards 4,327

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 216.34 crore to 2,62,169 beneficiaries who were left out of various welfare programmes between December 2022 and July 2023 on Thursday. Of the total, as many as 12,405 new beneficiaries were found eligible for the schemes during the State government’s Jagananna Suraksha programme, while another 1,630 were added through Jaganannaku Chebudam, the government’s grievance redressal initiative. After releasing the financial assistance from the Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan asserted that the State government has been striving to ensure that no eligible person misses out on the benefits of welfare schemes for any reason.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); People received aid for various schemes, including Jagananna Chedodu, YSR EBC Nestam, Nethanna Nestam, Matsyakara Bharosa, Ammavodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and Aasara. Further, he pointed out that the State government has released Rs 1,647 crore since December 2021 to eligible beneficiaries who did not receive the benefits. Stating that the number of pensioners increased to 64.27 lakh from 39 lakh in 2019, Jagan explained the pension has also been hiked to Rs 2,750 from Rs 1,000. ALSO READ | 2.6L left-out people to get Rs 216.34 crore benefit under 'Jagananna Suraksha' in Andhra “Currently, there are a total of 1,48,12,934 ration cards and 1,42,15,520 Aarogyasri card holders. In the last four years, 30,84,935 house site pattas have been distributed and Rs 2.33 lakh crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under DBT welfare schemes,” he said. New beneficiaries Pensioners’ list 1,49,875 Ration cards 2,00,312 House site pattas 12,069 Aarogyasri cards 4,327