Awareness campaign on Aarogyasri in Andhra from September 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to launch a massive awareness campaign from September 15 on YSR Aarogyasri services. During a review meeting on medical and health at his camp office on Thursday, he instructed them to bring out a booklet on how to make use of Aarogyasri services and get medical treatment for various ailments.

The booklet should be distributed to every household so that every family will have a proper understanding of the health scheme. The services of volunteers, village and ward secretariat staff, village clinics, ANMs and ASHA workers should be utilised in creating awareness among people on Aarogyasri. “It is not just dissemination of information to the people, but it should also help them in making efficient use of Aarogyasri services,” he stressed, adding that there should not be a single person, who doesn’t know how to make use of Aarogyasri.

Since the number of ailments and procedures being covered under Aarogyasri has gone up to 3,255 from 1,000 during the previous TDP regime, awareness should be created not only through mobile apps but also through other sources like call centres and booklets. Grievance redressal phone numbers should also be publicised so that people can lodge complaints if they face any problems in making use of Aarogyasri services or when they come across corrupt staff. Aarogyasri network hospitals should organise health camps in their jurisdiction in coordination with village clinics and village and ward secretariat staff, he emphasised.

Taking stock of the progress of new medical colleges, Jagan suggested that there should be a proper policy to ensure the efficient functioning of the institutions. The policy should aim at solving the paucity of funds as proper management of medical colleges and speciality hospitals is as important as their construction. An SOP should be developed to enable hospitals to pay the post-treatment expenses to patients under Aarogya Aasara on the discharge day, he instructed.

The officials informed him that the new medical colleges have started getting a good response from students. Many students are evincing interest in joining self-finance courses in the new medical colleges.

While admissions will commence in the new medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Nandyal this year, the new colleges at Pulivendula, Paderu, Adoni, Markapur and Madanapalle will start functioning next year. The remaining medical colleges will be ready by 2025-26.

The officials have been asked to expedite the construction of new colleges at Parvathipuram and Palakollu.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to launch a massive awareness campaign from September 15 on YSR Aarogyasri services. During a review meeting on medical and health at his camp office on Thursday, he instructed them to bring out a booklet on how to make use of Aarogyasri services and get medical treatment for various ailments. The booklet should be distributed to every household so that every family will have a proper understanding of the health scheme. The services of volunteers, village and ward secretariat staff, village clinics, ANMs and ASHA workers should be utilised in creating awareness among people on Aarogyasri. “It is not just dissemination of information to the people, but it should also help them in making efficient use of Aarogyasri services,” he stressed, adding that there should not be a single person, who doesn’t know how to make use of Aarogyasri. Since the number of ailments and procedures being covered under Aarogyasri has gone up to 3,255 from 1,000 during the previous TDP regime, awareness should be created not only through mobile apps but also through other sources like call centres and booklets. Grievance redressal phone numbers should also be publicised so that people can lodge complaints if they face any problems in making use of Aarogyasri services or when they come across corrupt staff. Aarogyasri network hospitals should organise health camps in their jurisdiction in coordination with village clinics and village and ward secretariat staff, he emphasised.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking stock of the progress of new medical colleges, Jagan suggested that there should be a proper policy to ensure the efficient functioning of the institutions. The policy should aim at solving the paucity of funds as proper management of medical colleges and speciality hospitals is as important as their construction. An SOP should be developed to enable hospitals to pay the post-treatment expenses to patients under Aarogya Aasara on the discharge day, he instructed. The officials informed him that the new medical colleges have started getting a good response from students. Many students are evincing interest in joining self-finance courses in the new medical colleges. While admissions will commence in the new medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Nandyal this year, the new colleges at Pulivendula, Paderu, Adoni, Markapur and Madanapalle will start functioning next year. The remaining medical colleges will be ready by 2025-26. The officials have been asked to expedite the construction of new colleges at Parvathipuram and Palakollu.