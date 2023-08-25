Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla steps up efforts to curb drowning cases at Suryalanka Beach

Two youths were rescued after they were swept away by high tides

Published: 25th August 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Suryalanka beach

Suryalanka beach in Bapatla. (Photo| EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The safety measures implemented at the beaches in Bapatla proved to be fruitful after the police saved two youths from drowning at Suryalanka Beach on Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Deva Prakash and 16-year-old Prasad, who hail from Mangalagiri, had no hope for survival after they were swept away by high tides. Head constable Rama Murthy, constable Venkatrao, and home guard Venkata Narayana observed the duo struggling amidst the tide. They jumped into the water and brought them back to shore. The teenagers were provided with first aid. The condition of the youths is said to be stable.

Notably, Suryalanka Beach and Vodarevu are the most famous tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. Thousands of tourists from across the State visit the beach annually. Footfall increases more during the festive season and holidays. Recently, there has been a surge in cases of casualties due to drowning in the beach. In a bid to curb such incidents, the Bapatla police implemented several measures along the coastline.

The civil police along with the marine police have been positioned at various points from Ramapuram beach to the Vodarevu coastline, which is over 700 metres. Two civil police constables and marine police prevent people from venturing into deep water during their patrol. Cautionary boards have been set up with advisories on safety measures to be taken while going deep into the sea. As many as 10 skilled divers have been deployed.

ALSO READ | Three watch towers to be set up at Suryalanka beach, Andhra Pradesh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla Suryalanka Beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp