Bapatla steps up efforts to curb drowning cases at Suryalanka Beach

Bandhavi Annam

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The safety measures implemented at the beaches in Bapatla proved to be fruitful after the police saved two youths from drowning at Suryalanka Beach on Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Deva Prakash and 16-year-old Prasad, who hail from Mangalagiri, had no hope for survival after they were swept away by high tides. Head constable Rama Murthy, constable Venkatrao, and home guard Venkata Narayana observed the duo struggling amidst the tide. They jumped into the water and brought them back to shore. The teenagers were provided with first aid. The condition of the youths is said to be stable.

Notably, Suryalanka Beach and Vodarevu are the most famous tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. Thousands of tourists from across the State visit the beach annually. Footfall increases more during the festive season and holidays. Recently, there has been a surge in cases of casualties due to drowning in the beach. In a bid to curb such incidents, the Bapatla police implemented several measures along the coastline.

The civil police along with the marine police have been positioned at various points from Ramapuram beach to the Vodarevu coastline, which is over 700 metres. Two civil police constables and marine police prevent people from venturing into deep water during their patrol. Cautionary boards have been set up with advisories on safety measures to be taken while going deep into the sea. As many as 10 skilled divers have been deployed.

