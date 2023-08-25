Gajapathinagaram govt hospital in Andhra to get a new generator in a week

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A new generator will be installed at the Gajapathinagaram Government Hospital within a week, authorities said on Thursday in response to a report published by The New Indian Express, highlighting the struggles faced by the patients due to power cuts.

After taking note of the report titled, “No generator, patients at govt hospitals struggle for 12 hours”, the commissioner of the Directorate of Secondary Health Services reportedly sought an explanation from hospital superintendent Dr. KAVS Jagadeeswara Kumar.

Elaborating on the reasons for the frequent power interruptions, Dr Kumar said a generator provided to the 30-bedded Gajapathinagaram Community Health Centre, which is being upgraded into a 100-bedded Area Hospital, has not been installed as the construction of the new building is still underway.

He also cited road widening works at NH-26 as a reason for frequent power cuts. However, all essential and emergency services are being provided to patients with the help of inverters, he maintained.

VIZIANAGARAM: A new generator will be installed at the Gajapathinagaram Government Hospital within a week, authorities said on Thursday in response to a report published by The New Indian Express, highlighting the struggles faced by the patients due to power cuts. After taking note of the report titled, “No generator, patients at govt hospitals struggle for 12 hours”, the commissioner of the Directorate of Secondary Health Services reportedly sought an explanation from hospital superintendent Dr. KAVS Jagadeeswara Kumar. Elaborating on the reasons for the frequent power interruptions, Dr Kumar said a generator provided to the 30-bedded Gajapathinagaram Community Health Centre, which is being upgraded into a 100-bedded Area Hospital, has not been installed as the construction of the new building is still underway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also cited road widening works at NH-26 as a reason for frequent power cuts. However, all essential and emergency services are being provided to patients with the help of inverters, he maintained.