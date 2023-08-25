It was Naidu, who resorted to foul play: YSRC general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday slammed the TDP for raising a hue and cry over the deletion of voters from the electoral rolls, alleging that it was Telugu Desam which deleted 50 lakh voters in the State ahead of general elections in 2019.

Speaking to reporters here, Sajjala said the TDP and its friendly media were levelling baseless allegations against the State government over the suspension of two officials in the Uravakonda Assembly constituency for not following due procedure in the deletion of electors from the rolls.

“We came to know that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is planning to take up the issue of deletion of votes with the Chief Election Commissioner. We want to reiterate that there are no irregularities in the deletion of electors and at the same time tell the people that it was the TDP, which resorted to committing irregularities when it was in power and caught with proof,’’ he pointed out.

Sajjala said it was their party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took up the issue of irregularities in the voters’ list to the Election Commission before the 2019 elections and succeeded in putting brakes on Naidu’s foul play. Sajjala said they found at least 60 lakh duplicate or fake electors and the government had ordered for verification of the same.

“Before the last elections, the Visakhapatnam East MLA had enrolled 30,000 fake voters and 40,000 bogus votes were unearthed in Kuppam constituency. In one polling booth in Nandyal, we could find 600 fake votes. This is nothing but the handiwork of Naidu and his leaders only,’’ he alleged.

Sajjala further alleged that from 2015 to 2017, the then TDP government had removed 50.25 lakh electors from the voters’ list. “We fought for almost two years to get the lapses in the voters’ list rectified after noticing large-scale deletion of voters from the rolls,’’ he reminded.

Sajjala further added that State BJP chief D Purandeswari, Telangana MP Bandi Sanjay and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were also making the same allegations. “All of them are only reading out the statements of Naidu,’’ Sajjala observed.

