Mahadev app case: Probe leads ED to Vizag?

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested three people in Chhattisgarh for their alleged involvement in money laundering through the Mahadev Online Book App, the sleuths reportedly conducted searches in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The investigation agency explained that Mahadev Online Book, an app banned by the Central government, is a platform that enables users to gamble in different live games such as chance games, betting on cricket, badminton, tennis, and football matches, and participate in a number of card games like Teen Patti, Poker, Dragon Tiger, among others.

The app also allows people to place bets on various elections in India. On June 3, Visakhapatnam police arrested 19 people for operating the app, seized Rs 25 crore deposited in 71 bank accounts belonging to the accused, and blocked transactions worth Rs 50 crore.

Speaking to reporters, city police commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma said they had informed the ED about the money laundering aspect, prompting them to conduct raids across the country.“Suspecting that the network extended beyond Vizag, I informed my senior officers about the 19 people who were arrested,” the CP noted. However, more details about the raids in Vizag are awaited.

According to the ED, two other accused Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hails from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, are the main promoters of the application and operate from Dubai. Elaborating on the modus operandi, the ED said Mahadev Book runs various websites and closed chat groups, where the key accused post phone numbers to lure people into making easy money. These numbers are reachable only through WhatsApp.

Once a user contacts the number, they get two more numbers: one for adding money and points to their betting account, while the other is for encashing the accumulated points from their account. These accounts are made on different websites like ‘laser247.com,’ ‘betbhai.com,’ etc., depending on what the bettors prefer.

The process of collecting money, creating accounts, giving account details to customers, and handling money is managed by a panel or branch owners. The games are rigged in a manner that panel owners don’t lose money. While customers do make money initially, in the long run, they end up losing money.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested three people in Chhattisgarh for their alleged involvement in money laundering through the Mahadev Online Book App, the sleuths reportedly conducted searches in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The investigation agency explained that Mahadev Online Book, an app banned by the Central government, is a platform that enables users to gamble in different live games such as chance games, betting on cricket, badminton, tennis, and football matches, and participate in a number of card games like Teen Patti, Poker, Dragon Tiger, among others. The app also allows people to place bets on various elections in India. On June 3, Visakhapatnam police arrested 19 people for operating the app, seized Rs 25 crore deposited in 71 bank accounts belonging to the accused, and blocked transactions worth Rs 50 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to reporters, city police commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma said they had informed the ED about the money laundering aspect, prompting them to conduct raids across the country.“Suspecting that the network extended beyond Vizag, I informed my senior officers about the 19 people who were arrested,” the CP noted. However, more details about the raids in Vizag are awaited. According to the ED, two other accused Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hails from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, are the main promoters of the application and operate from Dubai. Elaborating on the modus operandi, the ED said Mahadev Book runs various websites and closed chat groups, where the key accused post phone numbers to lure people into making easy money. These numbers are reachable only through WhatsApp. Once a user contacts the number, they get two more numbers: one for adding money and points to their betting account, while the other is for encashing the accumulated points from their account. These accounts are made on different websites like ‘laser247.com,’ ‘betbhai.com,’ etc., depending on what the bettors prefer. The process of collecting money, creating accounts, giving account details to customers, and handling money is managed by a panel or branch owners. The games are rigged in a manner that panel owners don’t lose money. While customers do make money initially, in the long run, they end up losing money.