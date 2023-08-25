Mass housewarming ceremony of 5 lakh units in Andhra soon

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Housing Department has prepared the ground for the inauguration of five lakh houses constructed under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the State.

Initially, it was decided to hold the mass housewarming ceremony in the last week of August, marking the auspicious Sravana Masam. It was decided that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate a housing colony at Samalkot in the Kakinada district.

Even though the exact date for the inauguration of houses has not been fixed yet, the Housing Department officials have expedited the construction activity so as to be ready for the conduct of the grand event whenever they get a message from the Chief Minister’s Office.After distributing more than 30 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries, the government had taken up the construction activity, following the Chief Minister’s directive to complete the construction of at least five lakh houses first.

As per the data available with TNIE, construction of as many as 4,91,728 houses has been completed as of August 24 and efforts are being made to complete the remaining 8,272 houses at the earliest. When contacted, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha said, “ The construction of all the five lakh houses will be completed within a few days. Except for some minor works, the construction activity with regard to the five lakh houses has almost been completed and we are ready for the inauguration.”

As many as 2,298 houses have come up in the layout at Samalkot, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon. The housewarming ceremony will be performed in all 26 districts on the same day the Chief Minister takes part in the inauguration of the Samalkot layout.

It has been decided to perform the event in the layouts, where the construction of more than 150 houses has been completed. The government has also developed basic infrastructure like internal roads, drinking water facilities, electricity, and soak pits along with welcome arches in the housing layouts.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh: Housing scheme lags way behind target of 16.84L units in phase 1

VIJAYAWADA: The Housing Department has prepared the ground for the inauguration of five lakh houses constructed under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the State. Initially, it was decided to hold the mass housewarming ceremony in the last week of August, marking the auspicious Sravana Masam. It was decided that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate a housing colony at Samalkot in the Kakinada district. Even though the exact date for the inauguration of houses has not been fixed yet, the Housing Department officials have expedited the construction activity so as to be ready for the conduct of the grand event whenever they get a message from the Chief Minister’s Office.After distributing more than 30 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries, the government had taken up the construction activity, following the Chief Minister’s directive to complete the construction of at least five lakh houses first.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the data available with TNIE, construction of as many as 4,91,728 houses has been completed as of August 24 and efforts are being made to complete the remaining 8,272 houses at the earliest. When contacted, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha said, “ The construction of all the five lakh houses will be completed within a few days. Except for some minor works, the construction activity with regard to the five lakh houses has almost been completed and we are ready for the inauguration.” As many as 2,298 houses have come up in the layout at Samalkot, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon. The housewarming ceremony will be performed in all 26 districts on the same day the Chief Minister takes part in the inauguration of the Samalkot layout. It has been decided to perform the event in the layouts, where the construction of more than 150 houses has been completed. The government has also developed basic infrastructure like internal roads, drinking water facilities, electricity, and soak pits along with welcome arches in the housing layouts. ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh: Housing scheme lags way behind target of 16.84L units in phase 1