RBKs offer services worth Rs 48,861 crore to 1.43 crore farmers in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 1.43 crore farmers in the State have benefited from Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), which came into existence in May 2020. The RBKs have offered a wide range of services worth Rs 48,861 crore to farmers.

The State government initiated setting up the RBKs to bolster the agriculture sector and uplift millions of farmers. The Kendras have evolved into comprehensive hubs, strategically designed to address a wide spectrum of farmer needs.

According to officials, the government has so far set up 10,778 RBKs across the State. The RBKs serve beyond the concept of just being distribution points for agriculture inputs, by offering diverse services for the growth of the agriculture sector. “The extensive range of services offered by the RBKs include not only the provision of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides but also advanced training, disaster relief and critical knowledge dissemination,’’ the officials explained.

Apart from the varied services, the RBKs have also extended their reach to provide crucial support in times of need. “The RBKs have been instrumental in assisting farmers during natural calamities, catering to the needs of 17,96,247 farmers and providing relief worth Rs 1,439.60 crore,” they elaborated.

The RBKs have also played a key role in the successful implementation of YSR Rythu Bharosa, benefiting a staggering 2,06,49,179 farmers and providing financial aid worth Rs 24,722.14 crore.“The comprehensive spectrum of services, extending from disaster relief to robust financial programmes, demonstrates the holistic approach that has positioned the RBKs as not only agriculture hubs but also crucial lifelines of farmers across Andhra Pradesh,’’ they highlighted.

With comprehensive support ranging from inputs to knowledge, the Kendras are empowering farmers and the success of RBKs has become an inspirational model for other States, encouraging the adoption of similar strategies to uplift their own agriculture sector and contribute to the nation’s growth. “The array of services offered under the RBK initiative has brought tangible change across various dimensions of agricultural practices,’’ they added.

