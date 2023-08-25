YSRC will meet EC on bogus votes issue: MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the threats of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy suggested that it would be better to change the name of Telugu Desam Party as GTP (Geliste Tantham Party).

“TDP leaders do not have minimum culture and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is no exception. It is unfortunate to have a Leader of Opposition like Naidu,” he observed.

The YSRC MP exuded confidence that Naidu would never come to power. “There will be no use in maintaining red books, yellow books or black books by Lokesh as part of his threats,” he remarked. Speaking to media persons at Narasaraopet on Thursday, Vijayasai Reddy said they would prove the TDP as a fake voters party.

“We will meet the Election Commission on August 28 and explain the large-scale enrolment of bogus voters during the previous TDP regime. We will prove the TDP as a fake voters party by giving a presentation on the large-scale enrolment of bogus voters,” Vijayasai said.

