14 years after man murdered during polls in Andhra, court convicts 10 accused 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: While hearing a case related to the murder of a man in Perayapalem village in 2009, the Ongole Eighth Additional Division Jurisdiction Court on Friday convicted 10 people, sentenced four of the accused to life imprisonment and six others to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to police, clashes during the 2009 Assembly elections led to a gang of 10 people killing a man, identified as Ch Ramesh, in Perayapalem village under Addanki police station limits. Upon receiving a complaint, Addanki police launched an investigation and arrested ten people.

Cases were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143, 146, 147, 324, 307, 302 read with 149 and Sections 132, 143 of the Representation of the People Act.

After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Ongole Eighth Additional Division Jurisdiction Court judge D Ammana Raja sentenced four accused, Jagarlamudi Satyanarayana, aged 35, J Srinu aged 42, J Nageswar Rao aged between 45 and 50 and Mannam Ramanjaneyulu aged around 26 to life in prison, and other six accused, K Venkateswarulu aged around 35, Ch Chinna Srinivasa Rao aged 34, A Nelson Rao aged 35, P Srinivasa Rao aged 32, V Srinivasa Rao aged 38 and V Subba Rao aged 38, to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of `5,000 to the accused.

