Andhra Pradesh's unique bilingual textbooks win Pradhan and PM’s appreciation

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Lauding the Andhra Pradesh government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing unique bilingual textbooks in government schools, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressed that the initiative to print content in English on one page and in Telugu, the State’s mother tongue, on the other page was good.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has appreciated the model,” he said. The Union minister, along with Jagan, laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of the Central Tribal University at Marrivalasa and Chinamedapalli villages in Saluru constituency on Friday. Spread across 561.88 acres, the varsity will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 834 crore.

Addressing a public gathering, Pradhan asserted that the ‘Kendriya Janajatiya Vishvavidyalay’ will celebrate both diversity and demography and help promote tribal culture and language.”

Stating that the varsity will also encourage skill development, sports, applied education and research, he said it will act as a catalyst for the development of the tribal population.

Hoping that the institute will closely collaborate with the Central University of Odisha, he noted, “The establishment of the varsity will also benefit tribal students of neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh.”

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for granting the Tribal University to the State, CM Jagan said it will offer better educational facilities to tribal youth, improve their living standards and help them shine on national and international platforms.

Rs 16,805 cr disbursed to 58.39L tribal families under various schemes: CM

Now, the tribal university is functioning temporarily from Vizianagaram with the facilities extended by Andhra University. Besides the medical colleges being built in tribal areas of Narsipatnam, Paderu and Parvathipuram, a tribal engineering college will also be established at Kurupam, the Chief Minister announced.

Stating that multi-speciality hospitals are being built in tribal areas with Rs 250 crore, he said the government is paying 10 per cent additional compensation to tribal families for land acquisition. Elaborating on the initiatives introduced for the uplift of tribal groups, Jagan explained, “So far, Rs 16,805 crore has been disbursed through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and non-DBT welfare schemes to 58,39,000 tribal families.”

Observing that tribals, who were neglected for decades, are still backwards in most aspects, he said the government has been striving to improve their living standards.

“In line with the election promises, we have set up the Tribal Advisory Committee as well as the five-member ST Commission. We have spent Rs 410 crore on power subsidy by supplying 200 units of electricity in tribal tandas every month, benefitting 4,58,000 families,” he added.

Explaining that the government has enacted a law to reserve 50% of nominated posts and contracts for SC, ST, BC and minority communities, he said, “As many as 165 tandas with more than 500 people were converted into panchayats. Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts were created for the tribals. A total of 3,22,538 acres RoFR DKD lands were handed over to 1,53,820 tribal families.”

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Lauding the Andhra Pradesh government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing unique bilingual textbooks in government schools, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressed that the initiative to print content in English on one page and in Telugu, the State’s mother tongue, on the other page was good. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has appreciated the model,” he said. The Union minister, along with Jagan, laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of the Central Tribal University at Marrivalasa and Chinamedapalli villages in Saluru constituency on Friday. Spread across 561.88 acres, the varsity will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 834 crore. Addressing a public gathering, Pradhan asserted that the ‘Kendriya Janajatiya Vishvavidyalay’ will celebrate both diversity and demography and help promote tribal culture and language.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that the varsity will also encourage skill development, sports, applied education and research, he said it will act as a catalyst for the development of the tribal population. Hoping that the institute will closely collaborate with the Central University of Odisha, he noted, “The establishment of the varsity will also benefit tribal students of neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh.” Thanking Prime Minister Modi for granting the Tribal University to the State, CM Jagan said it will offer better educational facilities to tribal youth, improve their living standards and help them shine on national and international platforms. Rs 16,805 cr disbursed to 58.39L tribal families under various schemes: CM Now, the tribal university is functioning temporarily from Vizianagaram with the facilities extended by Andhra University. Besides the medical colleges being built in tribal areas of Narsipatnam, Paderu and Parvathipuram, a tribal engineering college will also be established at Kurupam, the Chief Minister announced. Stating that multi-speciality hospitals are being built in tribal areas with Rs 250 crore, he said the government is paying 10 per cent additional compensation to tribal families for land acquisition. Elaborating on the initiatives introduced for the uplift of tribal groups, Jagan explained, “So far, Rs 16,805 crore has been disbursed through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and non-DBT welfare schemes to 58,39,000 tribal families.” Observing that tribals, who were neglected for decades, are still backwards in most aspects, he said the government has been striving to improve their living standards. “In line with the election promises, we have set up the Tribal Advisory Committee as well as the five-member ST Commission. We have spent Rs 410 crore on power subsidy by supplying 200 units of electricity in tribal tandas every month, benefitting 4,58,000 families,” he added. Explaining that the government has enacted a law to reserve 50% of nominated posts and contracts for SC, ST, BC and minority communities, he said, “As many as 165 tandas with more than 500 people were converted into panchayats. Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts were created for the tribals. A total of 3,22,538 acres RoFR DKD lands were handed over to 1,53,820 tribal families.”