Angry over challan, lineman cuts off power supply to traffic help desk in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

PARVATATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Annoyed over being issued a traffic challan, an APEPDCL lineman cut off the power supply to the traffic help desk in Parvathipuram-Manyam district headquarters on Friday.

The lineman bore a grudge after he developed an argument with the traffic police on duty. According to traffic sub-inspector M Papayya, the 25-year-old youth left the RTC Complex junction without stopping his vehicle while vehicle check was underway.

The traffic police took his photo and issued an e-challan by imposing a fine of Rs 135 for not wearing a helmet. On receiving the message, the youth came to the traffic police desk along with two others and allegedly introduced himself as Uma, a lineman working under APEPDCL. After picking up an argument with the cops, he allegedly threatened to snap the power supply.

“He questioned us about how dare we impose a fine on APEPDCL personnel and threatened to disconnect the power supply to the traffic help desk. Though I explained to him about the traffic rules, he didn’t listen to me. He cut off the power supply to our traffic help desk. However, the power supply was resumed later,” the traffic SI added.

