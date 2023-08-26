Bizman accused in Delhi liquor scam among 24 TTD Board members?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has reportedly appointed 24 people to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Friday.

One of the controversial names that have reportedly made it to the Board, which governs the world’s richest Hindu temple, is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Penaka Sarath Chandra Reddy. The Hyderabad-based businessman was named as an accused in the Delhi liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate had reportedly found Sarath Chandra to be the mastermind behind the ‘South Group’ that obtained retail liquor business in the national capital.

He was arrested in November last year and released on bail. He turned approver in June this year.

Appointing Sarath Chandra Reddy to the TTD Board is likely to kick up a storm.

After considering various caste and regional equations, and the recommendations from other State governments, the names of 24 people, including representatives from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat were finalised. An order to this effect is yet to be issued.

Thippeswamy, Satish & Samineni find place

It may be noted that Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy was recently appointed as the chairman on the Srivari Temple Trust Board. From the MLA quota, Samineni Udaya Bhanu (Jaggaiahapet), Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar (Mummidivaram) and M Thippeswamy (Madakasira) have been chosen.

Meanwhile, the government has reportedly appointed Nayee Brahmin Corporation president Siddavatam Yanadaiah as a member.

R Venkata Subba Reddy, popularly known as Maa Seema Babu, another leader from Kadapa district who led several agitations for rendering justice to Rayalaseema region also made it to the Board. He is closely associated with the YS family and was appointed to the TTD Board in 2021, but had to be removed after the issue of the jumbo Board went to court.

Former Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Y Seetharami Reddy has also been appointed to the Board. The 65-year-old has been an active politician for the past four decades and is currently the president of the APSRTC Employees’ Union of Yammiganur depot.

While Chande Ashwartha Naik from Anantapur was chosen, former minister Sidda Raghava Rao’s son Veera Venkata Sudheer Kumar from Prakasam district also made it into the Board.

Other members include Amol Kale and Milind Keshav Narvekar from Maharashtra, RV Deshpande from Karnataka, and Balasubraminam Palani Swamy and Keshan Moorthy Vaidhyanatham from Tamil Nadu.

Seetha Reddy, wife of Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy from Telangana, has also been appointed, sources said.

