Jagan looted sand worth Rs 40,000 crore: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC leaders of looting natural resources in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had amassed Rs 40,000 crore on illegal sand mining alone in the past four years.

Demanding that Jagan give a reply to his charge of looting sand worth `40,000 crore within 48 hours, Naidu announced that an inquiry would ordered into the looting of natural resources by the ruling YSRC leaders soon after the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections.

Making a PowerPoint presentation at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu said the officials involved in the loot should also face the inquiry. “The orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court guidelines are violated in minting Rs 40,000 crore through sand loot,” he observed.

The TDP chief asked why Jagan had taken a U-turn on the sand policy that he had announced earlier and entered into an agreement with JP Power Ventures on May 3, 2021, and handed over the management of sand reaches to it.

“What is surprising is that the JP Power Ventures, in turn, gave the contract to another company called Turn Key. Since differences arose between the two companies on sharing the profits, Turn Key opted out of the contract in July 2022. From August 2022, local YSRC leaders are making money through the sand mafia,” he explained.

On large-scale irregularities in the electoral rolls, Naidu said, “I am going to Delhi on August 28 to meet the CEC and seek an inquiry into the large-scale deletion of the names of TDP sympathisers from the voters’ list.”

