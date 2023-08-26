No provocation in my Yuva Galam speech: TDP general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the filing of police cases against TDP activists on charges of making provocative statements, Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh has sought to know whether it is a crime if the opposition party questions the objectionable acts of the ruling party leaders in a democracy.

Alleging that police registered cases against him and several TDP leaders on the charges of making provocative statements during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh asserted, “What I all stated was that those who humiliated my mother would be taught a lesson in a manner that they would not dare to humiliate women in the future. Is it a provoking statement?”

Interacting with Dalits as part of his padayatra in Nuzvid constituency on Friday, Lokesh accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking the Dalits for a ride by diverting Rs 28,147 crore SC sub-plan funds.

YSRC lodges plaints against Lokesh

YSRC social media convenors have lodged several complaints in police stations across the State against TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for his alleged assurances that nominated posts would be given to the activists facing more police cases after the party returns to power in the ensuing polls, which may lead to a law and order problem.

