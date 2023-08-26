YSRC, TDP to complain to ECI on bogus votes’ issue in Andhra Pradesh

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing tussle between the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP over irregularities in the electoral rolls is set to reach Delhi. Both parties will call on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on August 28 to lodge complaints against each other on the bogus votes issue. The CEC has given appointments to the leaders of the two parties within a gap of one hour, sources said.

While the YSRC delegation of MPs and MLAs will be led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, the TDP delegation is headed by its president N Chandrababu Naidu. The ruling party alleged that a large number of bogus votes were enrolled during the previous regime ahead of elections in 2019, while the TDP is accusing the YSRC of deleting the votes of its supporters.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP was levelling baseless allegations against the State government over the suspension of two officials in the Uravakonda Assembly constituency for not following due procedure in the deletion of electors from the rolls.

Sajjala said at least 60 lakh duplicate or fake electors were enrolled by the previous TDP regime and it was the present dispensation, which has initiated steps to rectify it. The YSRC alleged that more than 30,000 fake votes were enrolled in the Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency and it unearthed 40,000 bogus votes in the Kuppam segment.

Meanwhile, Naidu is set to lodge a complaint with the CEC over irregularities in the revision of the voters’ list in the State, including registration of bogus votes, deletion of names of TDP sympathisers and allotment of different polling booths to the members of the same family.

The TDP is of the view that officials are not responding to the complaints as they have yielded to the pressure from the YSRC leaders. It was also alleged that the ruling party leaders were getting information regarding pro and anti-YSRC voters with the help of village/ward volunteers. The TDP, which set up a separate wing at its headquarters, has started preparing a report on the irregularities found in the voters’ list in every constituency and the same will be taken to the notice of the CEC.

