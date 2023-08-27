2 govt hospitals get NABH accreditation in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, two government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh—Government Mental Care Hospital (GMCH) and the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases (GHCD)—were given NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) accreditation.

NABH is part of the Quality Council of India (QCI). The two hospitals, located in Visakhapatnam, were assessed based on 600 parameters-- the standards are divided between patient-centered standards and organisation-centred standards. It accredits blood banks, AYUSH hospitals, health care units, eye care units, dental care units etc.

Once the application for accreditation is submitted, several parameters are verified with the standard operating procedures. Based on the results, the accreditation is granted. Ten important standards that are followed in assessing the hospitals are Access, Assessment and Continuity of Care (AAC), Care of Patients (COP), Management of Medication (MOM), Patient Rights and Education (PRE), Hospital Infection Control (HIC), Patient Safety and Quality Improvement (PSQ), Responsibilities of Management (ROM), Facilities Management and Safety (FMS), Human Resource Management (HRM), and Information Management System (IMS).

Accreditation status provides marketing advantage in the competitive healthcare sector. The HCO standards has been accredited by ISQua, which boost medical tourism. It provides an objective system of empanelment by insurance and other third parties. The government is looking forward to ensure quality in all the PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, VHCs.

