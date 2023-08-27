Andhra Pradesh govt issues GO constituting new TTD Board with 24 members

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government late Friday night issued orders constituting the new Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the world-famous Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. The new board, which was appointed under sub-section (1) of Section 96 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act 1987 (Andhra Pradesh Act 30 of 1987), has 24 members and four ex-officio members. The government had already appointed Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as TTD Board Chairman on August 5.

As per the GO issued, the 24 members include Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, MLA from Mummidivaram, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, MLA from Jaggaiahpet, M Thippeswamy, MLA from Madakasira, Siddavatam Yanadaiah, a YSRC senior leader from Kadapa district and Nayee Brahmin Corporation president.

Chande Ashwartha Naik from Anantapur, Meka Seshubabu, YSRC MLC from West Godavari, R Venkata Subba Reddy from Kadapa, Y Sitarama Reddy from Kurnool, Gadiraju Venkata Subbaraju from Unguturu, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, a Hyderabad-based businessman named as an accused in the Delhi liquor scam, Nerusu Naga Satyam Yadav (Eluru), Siddha Veera Venkata Sudhir Kumar (Prakasam), and Gaddam Seeta Ranjith Reddy, wife of BRS MP Ranjith Reddy.

Other members include Amol Kale, Saurabh Bora and Milind Keshav Narvekar from Maharashtra, RV Deshpande and SR Viswanath Reddy from Karnataka, Dr S Shankar, Balasubramanian Palaniswamy and Krishna Moorthy Vaithiyanathan from Tamil Nadu, Samula Ram Reddy from Telangana, and Sudarshan Venu, managing director of TVS Motors Company.

The four ex-officio members are Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Endowments) Department, Endowments Commissioner, TUDA Chairman and TTD Executive Officer, who is also the member secretary of TTD Board of Trustees.

