Andhra Pradesh govt plans to mandate two-tier verification for organ donation

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue officials have decided to implement a two-tier verification system for organ donation in view of the rising cases where forged family consent certificates were being submitted to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for kidney transplantations.

According to protocol, if someone wishes to donate an organ to his/her family member, they need to obtain an NOC from the revenue officials. However, now police verification will be done first, following which an NOC will be given so the hospital management can start the medical procedures.

“If anyone applies for an NOC for organ donation with revenue officials, the request will be forwarded to the nearby police station. A sub-inspector rank officer will verify the antecedents of the petitioner and the relationship between the donor and the organ receiver,” the revenue officials said.

“The investigation officer will collect details from neighbours and other sources to confirm the relationship between donor and receiver so that there is no scope for irregularities,” a senior police officer explained on condition of anonymity.

The development comes after two incidents were recently reported under Bhavanipuram police station limits in Vijayawada where a gang was arrested for targeting gullible people, including single mothers and individuals in need of money, to procure their kidneys and sell them to receivers by submitting fake family consent certificates to get an NOC.

The West Zone police had arrested four people, including two women, on August 2 for attempting to procure kidneys from two individuals and selling them to ‘receivers’.

The accused K Karthik, his wife Nagamani and their accomplices Kanaka Mahalakshmi and Tammisetti Venkaiah trapped poor women by luring them with money in return for their kidneys. The entire network was busted when the accused furnished forged documents for obtaining an NOC. They were caught during verification by West zone Tahsildar Lakshmi.

She immediately alerted police who carried out a detailed investigation and arrested the accused.

Following the incident, revenue officials decided to process the family consent certificate and NOC for organ donation. The officials believe this system will help in controlling illegal kidney donation.

