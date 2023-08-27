Despite squabbles, YSRC keen to make a clean sweep

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the Assembly elections are approaching fast, internal bickerings are coming to the fore in the ruling YSRC in East Godavari district. Though YSRC regional coordinators PV Midhun Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose have intensified efforts to resolve the matter, the differences among the YSRC leaders are not subsiding, a political analyst observed.

Out of the seven Assembly constituencies, five are represented by the YSRC now. They include Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalauram. Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural Assembly seats are held by the TDP. Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency is also represented by the YSRC.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be keen on wresting Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural Assembly seats from the TDP in the next elections as part of his ‘Mission 175’.During his recent visit, Midhun Reddy strongly advised the YSRC MLAs and in charges not to interfere in the matters of neighbouring segments and express dissent if any openly.

However, Pilli himself seems to be not maintaining cordial relations with BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna as both leaders are vying for the Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat. While Pilli wants the seat for his son, Chelluboina is keen on retaining it.

Meanwhile, YSRC district president and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkakmpudi Raja and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharatram are said to be not in good terms and it is likely to affect the YSRC prospects in Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural Assembly seats in the next elections.

The YSRC leadership has changed three coordinators for Rajamahendravaram Urban constituency in the past four years. They included R Suryaprakasa Rao, Akula Veerraju and S Siva Rama Subrahmanyam.

The appointment of G Srinivas, a prominent physician, as the new party coordinator is likely to give a big boost to the YSRC. Chandana Nageswar, a noted businessman who belongs to the BC community, has been appointed the party coordinator for Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency to strengthen the YSRC for the ensuing elections.

“Our only mission is to wrest Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural Assembly constituencies from the TDP in the next elections and give the two seats as a gift to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. For this, we will set aside all our differences, which are minute in nature,’’ Bharatram told TNIE. However, he has made it clear that he will contest either the Lok Sabha or the Assembly seat in the next elections as per the directions of Jagan.

Jakkampudi Raja asserted, “There are no internal squabbles in the party and he is coordinating with all the MLAs and the MP to strengthen the YSRC for the next elections. He, however, has admitted that there are minor differences within the YSRC, which will be sorted out soon.

