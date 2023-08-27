Home States Andhra Pradesh

Disha police rescues Guntur woman from assault

Though she repaid the loan money, the accused Srinivasa Rao kept on contacting her and talking to her inappropriately.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, crime investigation, probe

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Disha police rescued a woman from a miscreant, who has been allegedly blackmailing and harassing the woman through SOS call, in Tenali on Saturday. According to the police, the woman, a native of Tenali took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from one Srinivasa Rao for her daughter’s marriage. Though she repaid the loan money, Srinivasa Rao kept on contacting her and talking to her inappropriately. Fed up with this, she threatened him to stop contacting her or she will file a complaint with the police.

Not heeding to her warning, Srinivasa Rao blackmailed the woman to with the call records and morphed CCTV footage, when she had gone to his office for the loan. He also sent few morphed photos to her husband and harassed them.

Following this, the woman reported the incident to the police through the Disha app SOS call. Tenali One Town police reached his location within six minutes and took him into custody. The police collected all evidence against Srinivasa Rao and as per a complaint of the woman, they lodged a case under IPC Sections 354D, and 506. The woman thanked the police for responding swiftly and taking quick action against the accused.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha police Guntur woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp