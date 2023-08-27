Disha police rescues Guntur woman from assault

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Disha police rescued a woman from a miscreant, who has been allegedly blackmailing and harassing the woman through SOS call, in Tenali on Saturday. According to the police, the woman, a native of Tenali took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from one Srinivasa Rao for her daughter’s marriage. Though she repaid the loan money, Srinivasa Rao kept on contacting her and talking to her inappropriately. Fed up with this, she threatened him to stop contacting her or she will file a complaint with the police.

Not heeding to her warning, Srinivasa Rao blackmailed the woman to with the call records and morphed CCTV footage, when she had gone to his office for the loan. He also sent few morphed photos to her husband and harassed them.

Following this, the woman reported the incident to the police through the Disha app SOS call. Tenali One Town police reached his location within six minutes and took him into custody. The police collected all evidence against Srinivasa Rao and as per a complaint of the woman, they lodged a case under IPC Sections 354D, and 506. The woman thanked the police for responding swiftly and taking quick action against the accused.

