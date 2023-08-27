Police foil child marriage in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Swiftly acting on an SOS sent by a 14-old-girl, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials, with the help of Sri Satya Sai district police on Saturday foiled a child marriage, planned to be held on Sunday at Thimamma Marri Manu village in NP Kunta mandal, and rescued the girl. According to the primary information, the girl had contacted the CMO through social media.

In her message to the CM, the girl said she is a student of class 9 and her family is debt-burdened. Her father, was a habitual drinker and wanted to marry her off, even though she was minor. He also changed her age on Aadhaar card to avoid suspicion. Further, they confined her to home, as she had protested against the marriage. On receiving information, district SP SV Madhav Reddy alerted the police in NP Kunta and MPDO and ICDS officials. As per SP Madhav, no case has been registered against the family of the girl as well as the boy. If required, we are ready to shift the girl to KGBV, he said.

