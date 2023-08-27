Star society turns into beacon of hope for homeless in Andhra Pradesh

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a world where selflessness often takes a back seat, there are individuals like Erukali Rajeswaramma who inspire people with her unwavering commitment towards humanity. Believing that service to the homeless is service to God, the 42-year-old Erukali from Gospadu village in Nandyal district has been running a free home for abandoned children. She established ‘Star Society’, a home for abandoned children in Nandamuri Nagar in the year 2000 and has been running it solely from own her resources, with the support of her family and friends.

Erukali had to discontinue her studies after intermediate, owing to her family’s poor financial condition. However, she was able to complete her BCom and later B.Ed with the financial help of her friends

Her journey began with a realisation that the plight of the homeless is a reflection of the broader challenges faced by society. Determined not to let others go through the same experience, she decided to break the chain of helplessness and create a path towards a brighter future for others. With the support of her husband Subba Rayudu, Erukali opened an orphanage at Nandamuri Nagar in the town in 2015, which since its inception has been receiving good response and support.

At least 500 children, including orphans, semi orphans (single parent children), street children, neglected children etc. are receiving shelter and all kind of necessities. She also came up with a seasonal hostel with government funding in Pyapili mandal, with an aim to stop labour migrations. Rajeswaramma and her husband gave employment to around 2,000 women belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) family members in the town. With the help of government schemes and donors, they provided free sewing machines to the trained women.

Almost 85 per cent of the trained women are now self-employed with tailoring business. Her services fetched her several awards, from both government and private organisations.Her organisation was selected as the Best NGO in 2010. She received Governor Award in 2011, Best Service Ward from Kurnool district administration in 2011, Best Woman Award for consecutively for two years, i.e. 2017 and 2018. She was appointed as member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) in 2018, where she discharged her services for three years.

