TDP ‘Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ programme from Sept 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has announced to take up another mass contact programme ‘Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’. As part of the 45-day programme, which will commence on September 1, the TDP rank and file will meet at least three crore voters in the State and highlight the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme from Rayalaseema and visit 35 Assembly constituencies.

Addressing a meeting at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the TDP chief asserted that the downfall of the ruling YSRC is certain in the next elections and cited a survey that predicted that the Telugu Desam Party would win 15 of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next polls.

“No one has any doubt that the days of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are numbered. We never contested the MLC graduates constituencies earlier. But for the first time we contested the MLC graduates constituencies and won three seats. Now, all the sections of people, including BC, SC, ST and Minorities are with the TDP and the collapse of the YSRC is imminent,” he asserted.

Mentioning that the TDP had already reached out to the people through ‘Badude Badudu’ and holding Mahanadu, Naidu said ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtranniki’ evoked tremendous response from people. “We are observing what is happening in Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra. The ruling YSRC leaders have resorted to attack us and in turn, filed police cases against our own party cadre only with the fear that their misdeeds are being exposed,” he remarked.

Directing TDP cadres to visit a minimum 10 houses every day as part of Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee, Naidu said unit and cluster incharges will supervise the implementation of the programme. TDP constituency incharges will undertake padayatras in every mandal, town and urban centres and address a maximum number of public meetings to inform the people on the future course of action. “You all should try to instill confidence among the people about their future and this should be our priority, Naidu told the TDP leaders.

Announcing that he will personally visit at least 35 Assembly segments, Naidu said, “By that time the election schedule is announced, we should personally meet each and everyone in the State as part of our mass contact programme. There are no exceptions to anyone. The TDP party rank and file should thoroughly expose the false propaganda of the YSRC.”

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has announced to take up another mass contact programme ‘Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’. As part of the 45-day programme, which will commence on September 1, the TDP rank and file will meet at least three crore voters in the State and highlight the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme from Rayalaseema and visit 35 Assembly constituencies. Addressing a meeting at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the TDP chief asserted that the downfall of the ruling YSRC is certain in the next elections and cited a survey that predicted that the Telugu Desam Party would win 15 of the total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next polls. “No one has any doubt that the days of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are numbered. We never contested the MLC graduates constituencies earlier. But for the first time we contested the MLC graduates constituencies and won three seats. Now, all the sections of people, including BC, SC, ST and Minorities are with the TDP and the collapse of the YSRC is imminent,” he asserted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mentioning that the TDP had already reached out to the people through ‘Badude Badudu’ and holding Mahanadu, Naidu said ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtranniki’ evoked tremendous response from people. “We are observing what is happening in Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra. The ruling YSRC leaders have resorted to attack us and in turn, filed police cases against our own party cadre only with the fear that their misdeeds are being exposed,” he remarked. Directing TDP cadres to visit a minimum 10 houses every day as part of Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee, Naidu said unit and cluster incharges will supervise the implementation of the programme. TDP constituency incharges will undertake padayatras in every mandal, town and urban centres and address a maximum number of public meetings to inform the people on the future course of action. “You all should try to instill confidence among the people about their future and this should be our priority, Naidu told the TDP leaders. Announcing that he will personally visit at least 35 Assembly segments, Naidu said, “By that time the election schedule is announced, we should personally meet each and everyone in the State as part of our mass contact programme. There are no exceptions to anyone. The TDP party rank and file should thoroughly expose the false propaganda of the YSRC.”