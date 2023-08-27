TDP's Nara Lokesh promises irrigation water for dry lands in Andhra Pradesh districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to supply irrigation water for the dry lands in the combined Krishna and West Godavari districts by completing the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme within two years of his party forming the government in the State.

Unveiling a plaque at Simhadripuram village in Musunuru mandal of Nuzvid Assembly constituency in the combined Krishna district on the occasion of his Yuva Galam Padayatra crossing the 2,600 km milestone on Saturday, Lokesh vowed to complete the lift irrigation scheme on a priority basis.

Alleging that the YSRC leaders were encroaching even graveyards, he said, “There is no rural development after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become the Chief Minister of the State as `9,000 crore panchayat funds have been diverted in the last four years.”

The TDP general secretary participated in the Rachabanda programme at Musunuru, during which villagers raised various problems.

“Notwithstanding the claims that the welfare schemes are being implemented in the State in a transparent manner, the YSRC government is denying the benefits to many eligible people, taking into consideration several factors,” the villagers complained.

“Jagan is going for debts to implement every welfare scheme and thus he cannot continue them for long. He is indirectly imposing a heavy burden on the common man due to which the whole country is making fun of Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh remarked.

