Worried about punishment, class 9 girl from Chittoor district ends life

CHITTOOR: A class 9 girl died by suicide at her house in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district. Though the incident happened on August 20, it came to light on August 22 when the parents found a suicide note in her room. They had complained to the school authority and demanded an investigation.

Chittoor district Deputy Education Officer Chandrasekhar on Saturday visited the ZP school and interacted with the students, teachers and parent committee members. Disclosing the details of the case, Chandrasekhar stated that the deceased was identified as S Ramya (18), a student of class 9. She was residing with her grandparents in the village while her parents have been working as daily labourers in Bengaluru.

Chandrasekhar maintained that Ramya was her class monitor and had scolded one student for maintaining silence in the class. One teacher scolded Ramya in turn, accusing her of making caste-based remarks on the student. The teacher further warned Ramya that he would punish her in front of all the students during the prayer period the next day.

Worried about getting punishment in front of all the students, Ramya ended her life. In her suicide note, she stated that she had only asked other students to maintain silence in the classroom.“The report will be submitted to the higher officials,” said the Deputy EO.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

