Amit Shah gets warm welcome at Gannavaram in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who made a brief halt at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Sunday on his way to Khammam to attend a public meeting, was given a warm welcome by State BJP leaders.

BJP media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam felicitated Amit Shah with a shawl and presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara to him on behalf of State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari.

She is in New Delhi to attend the unveiling of a commemorative coin with a face value of Rs 100 adorned with the image of legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao to mark his birth centenary.

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who made a brief halt at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Sunday on his way to Khammam to attend a public meeting, was given a warm welcome by State BJP leaders. BJP media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam felicitated Amit Shah with a shawl and presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara to him on behalf of State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari. She is in New Delhi to attend the unveiling of a commemorative coin with a face value of Rs 100 adorned with the image of legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao to mark his birth centenary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });