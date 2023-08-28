Amit Shah gets warm welcome at Gannavaram in Vijayawada
BJP media incharge Pathuri Nagabhushanam felicitated Amit Shah with a shawl and presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara to him on behalf of State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari.
Published: 28th August 2023 08:13 AM | Last Updated: 28th August 2023 08:13 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who made a brief halt at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Sunday on his way to Khammam to attend a public meeting, was given a warm welcome by State BJP leaders.
She is in New Delhi to attend the unveiling of a commemorative coin with a face value of Rs 100 adorned with the image of legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao to mark his birth centenary.