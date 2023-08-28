Andhra Pradesh: Prohibited lands under MCT limits to be regularised soon

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Putting an end to the six-decade-old problem, Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy on Saturday issued orders to regularise prohibited lands under the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) limits.

According to the reports, the house sites, spread across 104 acres under MCT limits belonging to as many as 5,000 families which were earlier categorised under water course Poramboke, such as Vanka/Vaagu/Kunta properties, were wrongly placed under prohibited list 22 (A). As a result, nearly 5,000 landowners were denied ownership of their lands.

It may be recalled that nearly 5,000 properties in Thambuvanigunta, Korlamgunta, Navodaya Colony, Erukala Colony, Chandrasekhar Colony, Maruthi Nagar, Poolavanigunta, Auto Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Gollavanigunta, Bomma Gunta, Suraiah Katta, LB Nagar, SN Puram, Srikrishna Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Sundaraiah Nagar, Sinagalagunta, Reddigunta and Tataiah Gunta areas under the MCT limits were placed under prohibited 22(A) list by the government.

Accordingly, the owners of these properties were forced to run from pillar to post, requesting the administration to remove their lands from the prohibited category. Also, the registrations for these prohibited lands were not executed. In this regard, Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy assured the people to resolve the issue after the YSRC party came to power during the 2019 election campaign.

Subsequently, Karunakar Reddy filed a representation before the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) stating the several house sites owned by poor and lower middle-class people need to be regularised. Recognising this, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration requested the collector to conduct a detailed probe and initiate action to regularise these lands.

TIRUPATI: Putting an end to the six-decade-old problem, Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy on Saturday issued orders to regularise prohibited lands under the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) limits. According to the reports, the house sites, spread across 104 acres under MCT limits belonging to as many as 5,000 families which were earlier categorised under water course Poramboke, such as Vanka/Vaagu/Kunta properties, were wrongly placed under prohibited list 22 (A). As a result, nearly 5,000 landowners were denied ownership of their lands. It may be recalled that nearly 5,000 properties in Thambuvanigunta, Korlamgunta, Navodaya Colony, Erukala Colony, Chandrasekhar Colony, Maruthi Nagar, Poolavanigunta, Auto Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Gollavanigunta, Bomma Gunta, Suraiah Katta, LB Nagar, SN Puram, Srikrishna Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Sundaraiah Nagar, Sinagalagunta, Reddigunta and Tataiah Gunta areas under the MCT limits were placed under prohibited 22(A) list by the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accordingly, the owners of these properties were forced to run from pillar to post, requesting the administration to remove their lands from the prohibited category. Also, the registrations for these prohibited lands were not executed. In this regard, Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy assured the people to resolve the issue after the YSRC party came to power during the 2019 election campaign. Subsequently, Karunakar Reddy filed a representation before the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) stating the several house sites owned by poor and lower middle-class people need to be regularised. Recognising this, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration requested the collector to conduct a detailed probe and initiate action to regularise these lands.