English exercise helps AP school students find pen pals in US

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the era of snaps, WhatsApp chats and e-mails, a teacher at the Ilavaram Zilla Parishad School is making letter writing the new normal. Aimed at improving the students’ written English proficiency, the exercise has helped them find pen pals seven seas away.

Speaking on the programme that was launched four years ago, English teacher at the school Harikrishna Patcharu said the students of Bapatla district exchange letters with their counterparts at Regan Public School in Nebraska, a State in the US.

“What started as an activity to improve the children’s English language skills, has now become a part of their routine as they eagerly wait for the letters from their pen pals,” the teacher expressed.“The students write about their daily routine, festivals, holidays and education. In a way, this exercise has become a platform for them to learn about the culture of their pen pals which is vastly different from their own, making the experience even more special,” he explained.

A Class 9 student, Kumkuma Raganandini is over the moon after she received a letter from John. She said, “Writing letters to a completely unknown person and learning about each others interest is a unique experience. I have written over 20 letters so far. We discuss our favourite places, food, hobbies, climate, school routine, sports and our families.”

“Once I had mentioned to my pen pal that I had not seen the American flag, so he sent us the flags and with it came some chocolates and T-shirts. We also sent them the Indian flags, biscuits and other goodies,” she said sharing her experience. “I proudly brag about these letters and chocolates to my neighbours,” she added gleefully.

Sending the letters in three batches every year from Bapatla to Nebraska through courier can be an expensive affair. But the experience that the students gain and the happiness they feel is far more valuable for Harikrishna that the Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 he spends on sending them each year.

Besides the pen pal programme, the students also have Skype interactions with their counterparts in around 300 schools in 60 countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, France, Poland, Tunisia, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chile and Turkey.Their conversations are not limited to English language. They also discuss space science and social studies.

The students have interacted with Programme Scientist in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Henry Throop, chief technologist at NASA W James Adams, president of Explore Mars Janet Ivey and Claire Lee, a physicist from Switzerland.

Using Facebook as a major tool, Harikrishna communicates with several teachers from across the globe. The teacher stressed on the importance of communication for survival, especially for the kids of the present generation.

Elaborating on his efforts to introduce the pen pal programme, he said, “I wanted to formulate new and innovative methods to develop communication skills of students, particularly of those studying in government schools so they can also have equal opportunities and skills. I was surprised with the results. Their letters are so innocent. They talk about simple things. It is really a joyous experience, watching the students eagerly wait for letters from their foreign friends.”

The exercise has helped the students become confident as their communication skills have improved and they feel they can express themselves well with their friends,” he added.

GUNTUR: In the era of snaps, WhatsApp chats and e-mails, a teacher at the Ilavaram Zilla Parishad School is making letter writing the new normal. Aimed at improving the students’ written English proficiency, the exercise has helped them find pen pals seven seas away. Speaking on the programme that was launched four years ago, English teacher at the school Harikrishna Patcharu said the students of Bapatla district exchange letters with their counterparts at Regan Public School in Nebraska, a State in the US. “What started as an activity to improve the children’s English language skills, has now become a part of their routine as they eagerly wait for the letters from their pen pals,” the teacher expressed.“The students write about their daily routine, festivals, holidays and education. In a way, this exercise has become a platform for them to learn about the culture of their pen pals which is vastly different from their own, making the experience even more special,” he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A Class 9 student, Kumkuma Raganandini is over the moon after she received a letter from John. She said, “Writing letters to a completely unknown person and learning about each others interest is a unique experience. I have written over 20 letters so far. We discuss our favourite places, food, hobbies, climate, school routine, sports and our families.” “Once I had mentioned to my pen pal that I had not seen the American flag, so he sent us the flags and with it came some chocolates and T-shirts. We also sent them the Indian flags, biscuits and other goodies,” she said sharing her experience. “I proudly brag about these letters and chocolates to my neighbours,” she added gleefully. Sending the letters in three batches every year from Bapatla to Nebraska through courier can be an expensive affair. But the experience that the students gain and the happiness they feel is far more valuable for Harikrishna that the Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 he spends on sending them each year. Besides the pen pal programme, the students also have Skype interactions with their counterparts in around 300 schools in 60 countries, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, France, Poland, Tunisia, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chile and Turkey.Their conversations are not limited to English language. They also discuss space science and social studies. The students have interacted with Programme Scientist in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Henry Throop, chief technologist at NASA W James Adams, president of Explore Mars Janet Ivey and Claire Lee, a physicist from Switzerland. Using Facebook as a major tool, Harikrishna communicates with several teachers from across the globe. The teacher stressed on the importance of communication for survival, especially for the kids of the present generation. Elaborating on his efforts to introduce the pen pal programme, he said, “I wanted to formulate new and innovative methods to develop communication skills of students, particularly of those studying in government schools so they can also have equal opportunities and skills. I was surprised with the results. Their letters are so innocent. They talk about simple things. It is really a joyous experience, watching the students eagerly wait for letters from their foreign friends.” The exercise has helped the students become confident as their communication skills have improved and they feel they can express themselves well with their friends,” he added.