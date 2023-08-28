Fourth leopard caught from Andhra Pradesh's Alipiri-Tirumala route

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Yet another leopard was trapped in the small hours of Monday at the 7th mile stone area adjacent to the footpath from Alipiri to Tirumala. This is the fourth leopard caught in the past three weeks after the killing of a six-year-old girl Lakshitha and the third since the June 21 attack on a boy, Kaushik, on the Alipiri footpath.

The fourth leopard was caught around 3:30 am when it walked into the cage to prey upon its bait, a dog. The leopard was then shifted to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park at Tirupati. The captured wild cat is a male and aged around five years old.

The TTD and Forest officials have taken up an operation to capture the leopards that were on the prowl on the footpath route to Tirumala after the fatal attack on Lakshitha. "All the four leopards, the movement of which were trapped in the trap cameras, have been captured now,'' a forest official said.

A team of forest personnel with tranquilisers along with forest workers, however, were asked to be on an alert as a wild bear is on the prowl at the 7th Mile Anjaneya Swamy abutting the Alipiri footpath. The bear had not been spotted since the past six days and officials are of the view that it might had left into deep forests.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said all the four captured leopards were captured and sent to SV Zoo for a three-month quarantine.

Meanwhile, the IISER is yet to submit DNA and other analysis reports of the two leopards that were captured soon after the killing of Lakshitha to ascertain which one of them had killed the girl. The report is expected in weekdays. The samples of the leopard caught on Monday would also be sent to the lab, officials said.

