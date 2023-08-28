Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will develop basic amenities in rural areas: Nara Lokesh

A large number of TDP activists reached Dharmajigudem from various parts of West Godavari district to welcome Lokesh.

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dismay at the situation where farmers were forced to ‘purchase’ water for irrigation, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh promised to develop all basic amenities like roads, drinking water and drainage in rural areas if the party returns to power in the State in the next elections.

When villagers of Valasapalli in Nuzvid Assembly segment of the undivided Krishna district brought various local issues to his notice during his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday, Lokesh said, “All the lift irrigation schemes and other projects will be completed to ensure that the common people do not face any kind of problems once the TDP comes to power.”

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had completely ruined the Panchayat Raj system by diverting the funds meant for the development of villages.Lokesh was accorded a rousing welcome when he entered West Godavari district at Dharmajigudem as part of his padayatra.A large number of TDP activists reached Dharmajigudem from various parts of West Godavari district to welcome Lokesh.

