Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three govt teachers from Andhra Pradesh to get national awards

On the occasion, Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education) and S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education of AP congratulated the award winners.

Published: 28th August 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three government teachers from the State have been selected for National Best Teachers award by the department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Mekala Bhaskara Rao of  Mcps Kondayapalem Social Welfare School in Nellore,  Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi of GVMCP School Sivajipalem in Visakhapatnam and Settem Anjaneyulu of SRRZP High School Masapeta in Annamayya districts were selected for the pretigious award.

On Saturday, Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education of Government of India announced the 50 best teachers in the country in 2023.

On the occasion, Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education) and S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education of AP congratulated the award winners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh National Best Teachers award Best Teachers award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp