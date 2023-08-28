Three govt teachers from Andhra Pradesh to get national awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three government teachers from the State have been selected for National Best Teachers award by the department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Mekala Bhaskara Rao of Mcps Kondayapalem Social Welfare School in Nellore, Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi of GVMCP School Sivajipalem in Visakhapatnam and Settem Anjaneyulu of SRRZP High School Masapeta in Annamayya districts were selected for the pretigious award.

On Saturday, Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education of Government of India announced the 50 best teachers in the country in 2023.

On the occasion, Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education) and S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education of AP congratulated the award winners.

