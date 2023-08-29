Home States Andhra Pradesh

65-year-old man gets lifer for raping minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

The Vijayawada POCSO court sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for raping a minor girl in 2017 on Monday.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 65-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Bapatla district on Monday. According to the police, the convicted V Polaiah, a native of Lakshmipuram village in Vetapalem mandal of Bapatla district manipulated a six-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on November 4, 2017. 

Upon receiving a complaint from the grandmother of the victim, Vetapalem police filed a case and arrested the accused. After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments, Ongole POCSO-cum-Second Additional District Sessions Court judge Somasekhar sentenced Polaiah to rigorous imprisonment for life. 

Man gets 10 years jail term for sexually assaulting girl

The Vijayawada POCSO court sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for raping a minor girl in 2017 on Monday. The judge S Rajini also imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 to the convicted. 

According to the police, the convicted Kalla Adibabu (50), a resident of New RR Pet falling under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits, committed the sexual assault on the eight-year-old girl, who resides with her mother and elder brother, when her mother left for work on August 14, 2017. 

After examining the evidence, Judge Rajini pronounced the judgement and instructed the district legal cell service authority to ensure the victim girl gets a compensation of `1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

