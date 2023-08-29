Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC to conduct survey to identify school dropouts

Additional commissioner P Roja, deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao, Ch Srinivas, D Ravindra and other officials were also present.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials are gearing up to conduct a survey to identify the school dropout children in the city limits and take necessary action to enrol them back in schools, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. 

Holding a review meeting with education department officials and GMC nodal officers here on Monday, she said that a survey will be held under all ward secretariat limits to identify the out-of-school children between the age group of five to 18 years in the next two days. 

She directed the nodal officers and deputy commissioners to pay special attention to the children in slum areas, who migrated to the city and children of rag pickers in order to ensure they are not deprived of education. 

“A detailed action plan should be prepared and the survey should be conducted accordingly. The recorded details should be uploaded online without fail,” she added. 

Additional commissioner P Roja, deputy commissioners B Srinivasa Rao, Ch Srinivas, D Ravindra and other officials were also present.

