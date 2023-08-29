Naidu exploiting NTR’s image for his gains: Andhra Pradesh CM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Criticising Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s political style and drawing attention to his past betrayal in backstabbing TDP founder N T Rama Rao, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP chief of using the latter’s name for political mileage during the commemoration of the Rs 100 coin.

Jagan, who disbursed financial assistance of Rs 680.44 crore to 9.3 lakh students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena for the April-June quarter at Nagari in Chittoor on Monday, mocked Naidu for complaining against YSRC to the Election Commission of India over the alleged irregularities in the voters’ list. “Those who resorted to irregularities are speaking of lodging complaints against us,” he said.

Calling the TDP chief a hypocrite, Jagan alleged that Naidu could go to any extent for his political gains. “Naidu, who is the reason for NTR’s death, is now laying a wreath on him. He took part in the NTR’s coin inauguration ceremony shamelessly. This is the true character of Chandrababu Naidu. He can do anything for political mileage,’’ Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked.

The Chief Minister blamed Naidu for resorting to inflammatory language to incite violence in the State. Addressing a public meeting, he warned people to be aware of the TDP chief’s political conspiracies. “Naidu plays politics over tragedy and death of people. He, along with his goons, concocted the violence in Punganur and Angallu to create a political stir,’’ Jagan alleged.

The Chief Minister went on to accuse the TDP supremo of being dependent on his foster son, Pawan Kalyan, and his friendly media for spreading lies, while discrediting the YSRC government of its achievements.

జగనన్న విద్యా దీవెన కార్యక్రమంలో 2023 ఏప్రిల్ - జూన్ త్రైమాసికానికి సంబంధించి, 9,32,235 మంది విద్యార్థుల తల్లుల ఖాతాల్లో రూ.680.44 కోట్లను జమ చేసిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైఎస్ జగన్. pic.twitter.com/YlW3cSQnM4 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 28, 2023

Jagan lays stone for 100-bedded hospital, boys’ school

Hitting back at the Opposition’s claim that development has taken a back seat in the State, the Chief Minister said that development is synonymous with introducing family doctor programme and village clinics for strengthening preventive healthcare, filling up vacancies at speciality hospitals, constructing 17 new medical colleges, four new sea ports and 10 fishing harbours, besides keeping the State at number 1 position in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for three years in a row.

“Not even a single scheme comes to our mind when we think of the TDP regime,” he said.

It may be noted that the YSRC government has spent Rs 2, 33,000 crore on a slew of welfare schemes. Jagan stated that his government spent a huge amount on educational reforms. “Jagananna Vidya Deevena was introduced to ensure 100 per cent fee reimbursement so that financial inability doesn’t come in the way of education,’’ he noted.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for a model police station, a boys’ residential school and inaugurated a 100-bed hospital.

