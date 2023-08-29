Home States Andhra Pradesh

No phones for teachers in classrooms: Andhra govt

Move comes after concerns were raised about the adverse effects of phones on academic performance of students

Published: 29th August 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher, no phones in Class

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a bid to prioritise quality education and curb distractions, the government has taken a decisive step by restricting mobile phone usage in classrooms across educational institutions. The move comes after concerns were raised about the adverse effects of mobile phones on academic performance and student well-being.

Addressing the issue, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana chaired a meeting on August 3, focusing on the role of technology in education and promoting good governance. The consensus among teachers, education experts and union representatives was that mobile phones are consuming valuable class time, diverting attention away from academic activities.

The directive outlines stringent measures to regulate mobile phone usage in educational institutions. Teachers are prohibited from taking mobile phones into classrooms for personal use during instructional hours. Instead, they must deposit their phones, set to silent mode, with the headmaster immediately upon arriving at school. Students are strictly forbidden from bringing mobile phones into classrooms, and any emergencies requiring phone usage must receive prior permission from the headmaster.

Speaking to TNIE, commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar stressed the necessity of this policy, stating, “The pervasive impact of mobile phone usage necessitates a judicious approach within educational contexts. Addressing these challenges becomes imperative to safeguard academic performance, student wellbeing, and the learning environment as a whole.” He furthermore said that mobiles can be used for administration purposes and not be used in the classrooms.

“The decision aims to strike a balance between leveraging technology for educational purposes and curbing its potential detriments. By enforcing these guidelines, the government aims to create an optimal learning environment while ensuring students’ holistic development remains a top priority,” he added. Education authorities will actively monitor the implementation of these directives, with headmasters and inspecting officers overseeing adherence. Violations will be met with strict disciplinary measures, added Suresh.

Welcoming the move of the government, Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna and Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation president Hrudaya Raju appealed to the government to remove the digital attendance process to avoid mobile phone usage during classes. Meanwhile, AP Parents Association president S Narahari appealed to the State to implement the same in the affiliated hostels.

