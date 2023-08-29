Home States Andhra Pradesh

President Murmu releases Rs 100 commemorative coin on NTR at Rashtrapati Bhavan

She noted that NTR expressed the pain of the common people through his acting.

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu releasing the commemorative coin on NTR at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu released a Rs 100 commemorative coin on former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his centenary year at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in New Delhi on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the President said NTR enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films. “He breathed life into the prominent characters of Ramayana and Mahabharata through his acting. The characters of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna played by him became so alive that people started worshipping NTR,” Murmu stated. 

She noted that NTR expressed the pain of the common people through his acting. “He spread the message of social justice and equality through one of his films, Manushulanta Okkate — all human beings are equal. NTR’s popularity was equally great as a public servant and leader. He created a unique chapter in Indian politics through his hard work,” Murmu said. 

‘NTR brought equal right to property for daughters’

“He initiated many public welfare programmes, which are remembered till today,” Murmu stated.  
The President appreciated the Ministry of Finance for bringing the commemorative coin to NTR. She said that his unique personality would always be imprinted in the hearts of the people.

Meanwhile, NTR’s daughter and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said, “It was NTR who brought in equal right to property for daughters in the family and set up an exclusive university for women—Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam. He is an eternal inspirational hero.” 

The programme was attended by NTR’s family and friends, besides BJP national president JP Nadda and others. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, actor and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, YSRCP rebel MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishna Raju, TDP MPs and others were present. 

During the meeting, Naidu and Nadda were seen in deep discussion and later, the BJP national chief along with Purandeswari and Naidu were seen reportedly discussing issues pertaining to the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh. 

The meeting attained significance in view of speculations about poll alliances for the 2024 elections. 
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan had indicated a possible poll pact between the three parties several times in the past. 

Naidu is to have explained how the State is facing a crisis under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and about the deletion of votes of TDP sympathisers. Earlier in June, Naidu had met Nadda and Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

