Angallu violence: TDP leaders get conditional bail 

The Station House Officer of Mudivedu was directed to immediately release them after payment of the bonds.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:45 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and Pulavarthi Nani, accused in Angallu violence during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the Annamayya district, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted them conditional anticipatory bail. 

Justice K Suresh Reddy, who reserved the judgement in the case, on Monday announced the verdict granting the anticipatory bail to the petitioners. Conditions for the grant of bail were that the petitioners will surrender themselves to Mudivedu police in ten days' time, and will submit two individual surety bonds of `1 lakh each.

The Station House Officer of Mudivedu was directed to immediately release them after payment of the bonds. The petitioners were directed not to step into Annamayya district for four weeks from the time of their release and appear before the SHO of Kurnool III-Town Police Station every Sunday during those four weeks.

Further were asked not to take any steps that would influence the witnesses in the case. 
The HC also granted anticipatory bail in four cases registered against TDP Punganoor in-charge Challa Babu, A1 in the Punganoor violence case.

