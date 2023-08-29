YSRC party general secretary dubs Naidu, a hero in  enrolling bogus voters, mocks MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the ‘hero of bogus votes’, YSRC party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday alleged that the yellow party had enrolled fake voters between 2015 and 2017 by making slight changes to names, surnames, spouse’s name and door number.

“They even enrolled orphans and wanderers in the voters’ list by giving them fake addresses. If enrolling bogus voters was introduced as a sport in the Olympics, Naidu would emerge the winner,” the YSRC leader mocked.

The Rajya Sabha MP on Monday submitted a complaint and sought an enquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) into the “large-scale irregularities that the TDP had resorted to in the voters’ list when it was in power in 2014.”

Asserting that the YSRC stood by the ideology of ‘One Citizen-One Vote’, he demanded the linking of an Aadhaar card with the Voter ID.

“Such a move will put an end to the ulterior motive of the Opposition leader to enrol bogus voters in the list,” he opined. Further, he explained, “By linking Aadhaar with Voter ID, bio-metric can be incorporated and there would be no scope for irregularities.”

ALSO READ | TDP chief claims YSRC subverting poll practices in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai Reddy pointed out that the YSRC had lodged a complaint with the ECI in 2018, too, and had submitted evidence regarding the then TDP government’s involvement in malpractice. “We have once again urged the poll panel to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities in the voters’ list from 2014 to 2023,” he said.

ALSO READ | YSRC, TDP to complain to ECI on bogus votes’ issue in Andhra Pradesh

He alleged, “When he was in power, the TDP chief could distinguish between TDP supporters and those supporting other parties with the help of Seva Mitra App. Subsequently, he removed voters who were found to be supporting the YSRC. Now, the Opposition party has developed ‘My TDP App’ to get information about party affiliations so that they can misuse the data.”

Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC has provided evidence of how IT Grid CEO Dakavaram Ashok was involved in voter profiling, and how an application could be filed without the knowledge of the public to delete their vote.

VIJAYAWADA: Terming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the ‘hero of bogus votes’, YSRC party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday alleged that the yellow party had enrolled fake voters between 2015 and 2017 by making slight changes to names, surnames, spouse’s name and door number. “They even enrolled orphans and wanderers in the voters’ list by giving them fake addresses. If enrolling bogus voters was introduced as a sport in the Olympics, Naidu would emerge the winner,” the YSRC leader mocked. The Rajya Sabha MP on Monday submitted a complaint and sought an enquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) into the “large-scale irregularities that the TDP had resorted to in the voters’ list when it was in power in 2014.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asserting that the YSRC stood by the ideology of ‘One Citizen-One Vote’, he demanded the linking of an Aadhaar card with the Voter ID. “Such a move will put an end to the ulterior motive of the Opposition leader to enrol bogus voters in the list,” he opined. Further, he explained, “By linking Aadhaar with Voter ID, bio-metric can be incorporated and there would be no scope for irregularities.” ALSO READ | TDP chief claims YSRC subverting poll practices in Andhra Pradesh Vijayasai Reddy pointed out that the YSRC had lodged a complaint with the ECI in 2018, too, and had submitted evidence regarding the then TDP government’s involvement in malpractice. “We have once again urged the poll panel to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities in the voters’ list from 2014 to 2023,” he said. ALSO READ | YSRC, TDP to complain to ECI on bogus votes’ issue in Andhra Pradesh He alleged, “When he was in power, the TDP chief could distinguish between TDP supporters and those supporting other parties with the help of Seva Mitra App. Subsequently, he removed voters who were found to be supporting the YSRC. Now, the Opposition party has developed ‘My TDP App’ to get information about party affiliations so that they can misuse the data.” Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC has provided evidence of how IT Grid CEO Dakavaram Ashok was involved in voter profiling, and how an application could be filed without the knowledge of the public to delete their vote.