123.11 million kg of tobacco sold in Board auctions

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the conclusion of tobacco auctions for the present crop season in all 11 auction platforms falling under the Southern Black Soils (SBS) and Southern Light Soils (SLS) regions of the Tobacco Board, the authorities are focussing on bringing awareness among the growers on the restrictions on overproduction of the tobacco crop for the upcoming season.

“A total of 123.11 million kg of produce was sold in this season with an average price of Rs 216.28 per kg. Even though the authorities have capped the quantity at 87.94 million kg, increasing demand and fall in supply in the global market has made exporters buy a staggering 123.11 million kg of tobacco stocks,” said tobacco board member and YCP farmers wing regional coordinator Maareddi Subba Reddy.

He further appealed to the growers not to enhance tobacco cultivation for the next season as the global market conditions are volatile.

ONGOLE: With the conclusion of tobacco auctions for the present crop season in all 11 auction platforms falling under the Southern Black Soils (SBS) and Southern Light Soils (SLS) regions of the Tobacco Board, the authorities are focussing on bringing awareness among the growers on the restrictions on overproduction of the tobacco crop for the upcoming season. “A total of 123.11 million kg of produce was sold in this season with an average price of Rs 216.28 per kg. Even though the authorities have capped the quantity at 87.94 million kg, increasing demand and fall in supply in the global market has made exporters buy a staggering 123.11 million kg of tobacco stocks,” said tobacco board member and YCP farmers wing regional coordinator Maareddi Subba Reddy. He further appealed to the growers not to enhance tobacco cultivation for the next season as the global market conditions are volatile.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });