Chandrababu Naidu says no differences with BJP, hints at tie-up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Evading a direct answer to a question on alliances, Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has once again hinted at joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after winding up his two-day visit to the national capital, the 73-year-old politician did not rule out the possibility of forming an alliance with its former ally, but maintained that any development on the issue will be announced only at the time of elections.

Further, he clarified that he had exited the NDA just before the elections in 2019 due to differences with the Centre on the Special Category Status, which he termed a sentiment for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that the State needs the Centre’s support for development, Naidu explained, “My intention is that we (TDP) should be involved in the development of the nation. Only time will tell how that will

happen. The TDP has had a national ideology since its inception.”

On forming an alliance with the saffron party in Telangana, Naidu said TDP will contest alone as there is no time to hold discussions on the matter. The TDP has constituted a committee to finalise the candidates, he added.

Launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP chief accused the the YSRC government of destroying Amaravati capital city in a bid to have three capitals. Terming Polavaram irrigation project as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, he alleged that the government ruined it too. “If the Polavaram project and interlinking of rivers would have been completed, AP would have emerged as the best State,” he opined.

“The State will prosper only after the YSRC government faces a poll debacle,” Naidu asserted. Further, he also claimed that none of the leaders will remain in the YSRC, if the TDP opens its gates (to welcome them).

Responding to a question on INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the TDP chief noted that one has to wait and watch as the group is yet to announce its leader. “I do not want to comment on who should lead INDIA,” he maintained.

We are not concerned about TDP’s alliances: Min

Retaliating to the TDP leader’s comments, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said it was the TDP which was waiting for the BJP to open its doors for an alliance. “The very purpose of his visit to Delhi is to forge an alliance with the BJP,” he mocked.

Exuding confidence on winning the 2024 polls, Botch said, “We are not concerned about TDP’s alliances. We will go alone and romp home easily,” Botcha said. Further, he directed Naidu to mind his language while referring to the Chief Minister.

