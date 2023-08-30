Be job creators, not seekers: Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A country’s economy can grow only when its youth emerge as job creators rather than job seekers, said Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Addressing the 40th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) here on Tuesday, the Governor said that entrepreneurship has the potential to create jobs for millions of people and contribute to the diversification of the economy by opening up new markets and opportunities for foreign investment.

Chancellor of the university, Abdul Nazeer, opined that India has become one of the biggest star-tup hubs, with its success rate relatively higher than the rest of the world. He also highlighted the importance of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Startup India’ programmes to make the country self-reliant and catalyse the start-up culture to build a strong and inclusive ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the benefits of National Education Policy 2020, the Governor observed, "It has come out with a specific time-bound target to raise the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035, which currently stands at 27.1 per cent.”

Highlighting the achievements of the institution, university Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajsekhar Patteti stated that as many as 18 patents were registered by the scholars of ANU. The university won several national and international credits and awards, putting itself well ahead of others in areas, such as sustainable development, green campus, promotion of innovations, and establishment of an incubation centre.

The faculty of the institution has published several research papers to the extent of 450 high-index and UGC care list journals, he added.

As many as 259 PhD degrees in various faculties, including 60 degrees in arts, 41 in natural sciences, 55 in engineering, 24 in physical sciences, 18 in education, and 17 in commerce and management were awarded and 235 gold medals were presented to the meritorious students. Honoris Causa was conferred to Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Palagummi Sainatha. APSCHE chairman Hemachandra Reddy was also present.

