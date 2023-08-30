JSP chief pays tributes to Gidugu, exhorts people to protect Telugu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Greeting people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Telugu Language Day, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on people of the State to conserve and protect the mother tongue, while alleging that the YSRC government had no interest in preserving it.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the JSP chief said Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy made it his mission to ensure that written and spoken Telugu languages were one. He further went on to say that the Telugu poet’s colloquial language movement had immensely helped in the propagation of the language.

Taking a dig at the State government, he said, “It is unfortunate that the present government is not concerned about the development of the Telugu language. It is sad that intra-departmental communication and the orders issued and announcements made in the official language are full of mistakes. One can’t expect language development from them,” he observed.

He called upon teachers and the literary fraternity to ensure people are made aware of the damage being caused by the government’s decision to distance children from their mother tongue.

