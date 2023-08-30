Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP chief pays tributes to Gidugu, exhorts people to protect Telugu 

He called upon teachers and literary fraternity to ensure people are made aware of the damage being caused by the government’s decision to distance children from their mother tongue. 

Published: 30th August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Greeting people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Telugu Language Day, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan called on people of the State to conserve and protect the mother tongue, while alleging that the YSRC government had no interest in preserving it.  

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the JSP chief said Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy made it his mission to ensure that written and spoken Telugu languages were one. He further went on to say that the Telugu poet’s colloquial language movement had immensely helped in the propagation of the language. 

Taking a dig at the State government, he said, “It is unfortunate that the present government is not concerned about the development of the Telugu language. It is sad that intra-departmental communication and the orders issued and announcements made in the official language are full of mistakes. One can’t expect language development from them,” he observed. 

He called upon teachers and the literary fraternity to ensure people are made aware of the damage being caused by the government’s decision to distance children from their mother tongue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCJana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp