MP-Minister rift refuses to die down over Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA : The differences between BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose refuse to die down even after the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The two leaders have been at loggerheads over Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat for their heirs.

As the two leaders have indulged in sparring in the open, the YSRC leadership has directed both of them to remain silent. Both the senior leaders are said to be holding secret meetings with their caste leaders to garner support for their heirs. Pilli wants Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat, which he represented earlier, for his son Surya Prakash, but the sitting MLA Chelluboina is keen on retaining it. He too wants his son Naren to make a political debut in Ramachandrapuram in the next elections.

Amid this, the two leaders had started organising Atmeeya Sammelanams to garner support for themselves and this led to open remarks against each other, which ended in the second week of August when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Amalapuram. He wanted both the leaders to strengthen the YSRC rather than fighting among themselves and leave the candidate’s selection to the party leadership. During official programmes and Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, Naren accompanies Chelluboina along with the party cadre.

Meanwhile, Pilli is reportedly holding meetings with the community leaders to garner support for his son. He has been maintaining that Ramachandrapuram is his bastion and he had given it to Chelluboina in the last elections and the latter won the seat because of his support.

As both leaders belong to the same community, they seem to be wooing their community leaders to garner support. Chelluboina has laid emphasis on taking the welfare schemes to the people, besides highlighting the development achieved by the constituency during his term, to improve his graph in the party survey with the hope that the YSRC leadership will field him again from Ramachandrapuram Assembly seat, in the next elections, a political analyst observed.

