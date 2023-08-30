PIL filed against TTD appointments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, challenging the GO 406 issued by the Endowments Department on August 25, constituting the TTD Board of Trustees, which included the people facing criminal charges.

Chinta Venkateswara Rao, a retired railway employee of Vijayawada, filed the PIL stating that the inclusion of Samineni Udayabhanu, YSRC MLA from Jaggaiahpet, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, who is an accused in Delhi liquor scam and Ketan Desai, who was removed from the president post of Medical Council of India on corruption charges, is against Section 18 and 19 of the Endowments Act.

He urged the court to stop the implementation of GO with regard to the appointment of the three people. “The appointment of the three people as the TTD Board of Trustees has hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Venkateswara,” he maintained.

