TTD appointment row: GVL lambasts government, says don’t pollute temple boards

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao asserted that those appointed as members of the TTD Board should be devout and not those who have a negligent attitude toward rituals and traditions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao lambasted the YSRC government for its controversial appointment of the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board members. 

Speaking to newsmen in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, while participating in the signature campaign taken up by the BJP as part of ‘Mana Devalayalu-Mana Hakku’ agitation, the MP said, “It is not the first time that such glaring mistakes happened in constituting the TTD Board of Trustees. Every time, the government used to makes controversial appointments.

GVL wondered why those who approved the new TTB Board had overlooked several questionable aspects of the members nominated, who used to be more careful while selecting a candidate for an MLA seat. “Is it intentional?” he questioned. 

He asserted that those appointed as members of the TTD Board should be devout and not those who have a negligent attitude toward rituals and traditions.

“Though there is a tradition only to appoint those who have belief in Lord Venkateswara, to be made servitors in His presence, the State government seems to be least bothered,” he observed. The MP rued that the TTD Board had become a rehabilitation centre for political lobbyists. 

