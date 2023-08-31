21-year-old held for sodomising minor in Andhra Pradesh village

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 21-year-old man was arrested and booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday for sodomising a minor boy and attempting to kill him. The incident took place at Kadaparajupalli village in Dornala Mandal, Prakasam district on Monday.

According to the Pedda Dornala police, the accused, M Srinivasa Rao alias Sreenu (21), was a daily wage worker and an alcoholic. On Monday night, Sreenu left home in an inebriated condition and saw the boy playing on the street. The survivor, a Class 6 student, had been living with his paternal grandmother in the village.

The accused lured the boy with his sweet talk, took him to a secluded place near a rivulet and sodomised him. Later, Sreenu pushed the boy into a drain and fled the spot.

After struggling for a few hours, the minor came out of the drain and returned home. He informed his grandmother about what had happened. The boy’s grandmother rushed to the Dornala Police Station on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with SI Ankamma Rao. The police immediately shifted and sent the minor to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The SI, along with Yerragondapalem CI Maruthi Krishna, inspected the crime scene and based on the medical report registered a case against Sreenu under the POCSO Act. “We have arrested the accused and will produce him before the Markapur court tomorrow (Thursday) for further proceedings in the case,” CI Maruthi Krishna told TNIE.

