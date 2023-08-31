Home States Andhra Pradesh

21-year-old held for sodomising minor in Andhra Pradesh village

The accused lured the boy with his sweet talk, took him to a secluded place near a rivulet and sodomised him.

Published: 31st August 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  A 21-year-old man was arrested and booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday for sodomising a minor boy and attempting to kill him. The incident took place at Kadaparajupalli village in Dornala Mandal, Prakasam district on Monday.

According to the Pedda Dornala police, the accused, M Srinivasa Rao alias Sreenu (21), was a daily wage worker and an alcoholic. On Monday night, Sreenu left home in an inebriated condition and saw the boy playing on the street. The survivor, a Class 6 student, had been living with his paternal grandmother in the village. 

The accused lured the boy with his sweet talk, took him to a secluded place near a rivulet and sodomised him. Later, Sreenu pushed the boy into a drain and fled the spot.

After struggling for a few hours, the minor came out of the drain and returned home. He informed his grandmother about what had happened. The boy’s grandmother rushed to the Dornala Police Station on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with SI Ankamma Rao. The police immediately shifted and sent the minor to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.  

The SI, along with Yerragondapalem CI Maruthi Krishna, inspected the crime scene and based on the medical report registered a case against Sreenu under the POCSO Act. “We have arrested the accused and will produce him before the Markapur court tomorrow (Thursday) for further proceedings in the case,” CI Maruthi Krishna told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act sodomised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp